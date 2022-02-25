Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

