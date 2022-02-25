Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.
NASDAQ SYNH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 637,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
