Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,966,082 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)
See Also
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.