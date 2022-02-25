$68.95 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report $68.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $69.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year sales of $230.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRC.

BRC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,232,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,419. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

