Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as low as $38.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 7,427 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.