Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as low as $38.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 7,427 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.