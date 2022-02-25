DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $257.48 million and $1.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

