Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,044.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,322.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

