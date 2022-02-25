Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

