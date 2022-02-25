Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 754,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. 161,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

