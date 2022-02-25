America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 131,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,059. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

