Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. 11,603,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,699,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.