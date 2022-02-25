Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 362,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

