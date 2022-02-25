Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. 383,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

