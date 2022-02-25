Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. 383,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $45.97.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
