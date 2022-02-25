Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,228. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.84 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.