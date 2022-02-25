Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,664. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

