Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $497.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.25 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after acquiring an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after buying an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

