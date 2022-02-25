Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.09). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 24,032,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,848,785. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

