Deeper Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $120.40 million and $2.44 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.