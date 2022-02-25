The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.73

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.73 and traded as low as $39.65. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 7,057 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.