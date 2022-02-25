The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.73

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.73 and traded as low as $39.65. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 7,057 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

