Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,212,549 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.37.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

