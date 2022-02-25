C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $236.24

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.24 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 208.40 ($2.83). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.84), with a volume of 1,015,071 shares.

CCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.97) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £815.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.75.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

