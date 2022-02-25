Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.33

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.33 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.06). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 68,171 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of -38.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.64.

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

