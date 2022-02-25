Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.33

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.33 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.06). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 68,171 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of -38.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.64.
About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)
