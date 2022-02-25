Arvinas (ARVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN):
- 2/18/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $97.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $98.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “
- 1/19/2022 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “
ARVN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. 655,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.
In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
