US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of USFD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.