Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
CLDT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $673.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91.
CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
