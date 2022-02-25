Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

CLDT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $673.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

