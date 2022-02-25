Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $45.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.82. 410,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.