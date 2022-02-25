Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 285,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,505,128 shares.The stock last traded at $12.56 and had previously closed at $11.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.99.
About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
