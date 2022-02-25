Monero Classic Trading Down 14.6% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $21,461.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00389209 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.