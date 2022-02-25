Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $2.00. APA posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 526,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

