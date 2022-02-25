Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.63). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.
AVDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
