Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.63). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down 0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting 9.57. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,630. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 8.15 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.21.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.