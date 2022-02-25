Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.13). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 61,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,061. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.31.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

