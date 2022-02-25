DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.