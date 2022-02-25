Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,872.33

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.33 ($25.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,935.50 ($26.32). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.96), with a volume of 863,730 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.93).

The company has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,854.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,870.10.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($134,968.91). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.28) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($97,103.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,634 shares of company stock worth $17,079,136.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

