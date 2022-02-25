B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,608 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.
