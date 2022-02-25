B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,608 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating ) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

