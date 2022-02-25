Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.71

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.71 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51.36 ($0.70). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.58 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,178,719 shares trading hands.

TLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £754.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.75.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

