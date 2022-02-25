ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.87

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.87 and traded as high as C$42.03. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 195,788 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

