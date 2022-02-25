Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.11. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 318,518 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

