Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.73

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.73 and traded as high as C$66.19. Stantec shares last traded at C$65.32, with a volume of 207,030 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.79.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

