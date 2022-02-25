Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.84. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8,476 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
