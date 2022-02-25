Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.84. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8,476 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

