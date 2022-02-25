Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.11

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.55. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 8,380 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $227.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.43.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.
About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
