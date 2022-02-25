Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.11

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.55. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 8,380 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $227.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

