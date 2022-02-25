Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.34

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.34 and traded as high as C$64.92. Dollarama shares last traded at C$64.27, with a volume of 633,015 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.41.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

