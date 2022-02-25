Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

MDRX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

