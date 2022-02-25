Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after buying an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

