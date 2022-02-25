Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 61,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

