Covalent Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.85 or 0.06931416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,061.44 or 0.99913599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

