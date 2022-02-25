Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

