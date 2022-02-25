Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce $82.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $340.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,764. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

