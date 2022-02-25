Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $226.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

