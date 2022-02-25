Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.