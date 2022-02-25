Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.